Get paid to chat on the phone.

We operate various popular general phone chat websites. To cope with increasing demand, both female & male operators are required to take calls in the following categories:

When you register as a home-based operator with us, you can choose the kind of calls you’re comfortable with from the above categories. You can also set the rate per minute you’d like callers to be charged when they speak to you, from $1-$10 per minute. We generally recommend charging $2-$3 per minute as you’ll attract more callers, but it’s totally up to you.

We’ll then route calls to your phone whenever you’re logged on. Don’t worry, callers never know your private number. You can track how much you’re earning in the Operator Control Panel and we pay every month on the 27th for the previous months calls. We can payout by bank / wire transfer or PayPal.