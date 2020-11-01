Get paid to chat on the phone.

EarnByPhone.com
Become a home-based phone operator with EarnByPhone.com and answer calls whenever you wish. Get paid per minute for every call you take.
Register with us online and activate your account. You’ll then be able to login to our Operator Control Panel.
In the Operator Control Panel you can fully get set up, this includes:
From your Operator Control Panel you can manage everything and see exactly how much your earning.
You’re now ready to log on to take calls and start earning!
Calls will route to the number you provided (you’ll know it’s a work call because it’ll be announced first). Just log off when you’ve finished.
We’ll pay your earnings on the 27th of every month for the previous months calls.
We operate various popular general phone chat websites. To cope with increasing demand, both female & male operators are required to take calls in the following categories:
When you register as a home-based operator with us, you can choose the kind of calls you’re comfortable with from the above categories. You can also set the rate per minute you’d like callers to be charged when they speak to you, from $1-$10 per minute. We generally recommend charging $2-$3 per minute as you’ll attract more callers, but it’s totally up to you.
We’ll then route calls to your phone whenever you’re logged on. Don’t worry, callers never know your private number. You can track how much you’re earning in the Operator Control Panel and we pay every month on the 27th for the previous months calls. We can payout by bank / wire transfer or PayPal.
If you have a phone, are over the age of 18 and enjoy speaking to people on the phone, then you’re suitable. Even if you have no previous experience, that’s fine, we provide full online support and training.
We route calls to the phone number you provide us with. Our services are open 24 hours a day but you’ll only receive calls whenever you’ve logged on and calls will stop when you’ve logged off. Callers will never know your phone number.
We operate various popular general phone chat websites and have callers from all over the world. The majority of callers are from the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, but it doesn’t matter where you’re based yourself.
We allow you to set your own rate per minute for when you’re on calls, from $1-$10 per minute. We recommend setting your rate at around $2-$3 per minute to attract more callers, but it’s up to you. Whatever rate you set, you’ll be paid 80%. For example, if your rate is $2 per minute, you’d be paid out $1.80 per minute.
We pay by bank / wire transfer or PayPal. You’ll be able to input your payout details in the Operator Control Panel. We pay on the 27th of every month for calls/minutes you did in the previous month.
No, you’ll be a freelance telephone operator and you’ll be responsible for paying your own taxes.
There are a few basic rules we ask operators to abide by: